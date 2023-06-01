Mourinho uncertain about Roma future after Europa League defeat

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho said he was uncertain about his future at the club after their 4-1 penalty shoot-out defeat in the Europa League final against Sevilla at the Puskas Arena, Budapest on Wednesday.
The defeat meant Roma failed to qualify for next season's Champions League and prompted questions about whether the 60-year-old would remain in the Italian capital, having been linked with Paris St Germain.
“I have to fight for these lads and therefore not say objectively that I will remain,” Mourinho told Sky Sports Italia.
“I spoke to the club in December when I had that approach from the Portuguese national team.
“I have not had any contact with anyone else since then. I have a year left on my contract and this is the situation.”
It was Mourinho's first defeat in a European final, but he said he was proud of his team's performance and acknowledged that the season had taken its toll.
“We're physically exhausted, mentally drained, feeling dead because we believe it's an unjust defeat with numerous debatable incidents.
“We are dead tired but proud. I always say you can lose a football match, but never your dignity or professionalism ...
“I lost this one, but I return home prouder than ever this time. The lads gave absolutely everything this season.”
Mourinho also criticised referee Anthony Taylor, adding that the Englishman showed too many yellow cards.
“It was an intense, masculine, vibrant game with a referee who seemed Spanish. It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time,” he said.
“We are accustomed to the influence of referees in our games, it’s nothing new, but I didn’t expect it in a European final,” he added to DAZN later.
After an unspectacular match ended 1-1 after extra time, Sevilla ruthlessly punished the Italians in the shoot-out, with Gonzalo Montiel firing home the winning spot kick, just as he did for Argentina in the World Cup final against France.
The defender had missed his first effort but was handed a reprieve when Roma keeper Rui Patricio was adjudged to have come off the line too early and he made no mistake with his second, sparking jubilant celebrations.
Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou was their hero in the shoot-out, saving penalties from Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez while the Spaniards were flawless in their own execution, scoring their first four.
Sevilla, the undisputed kings of the Europa League, have now won all seven of the finals they have played in the competition, and are well-versed in the drama of the occasion, having seen their opponents score first in the last four finals.
It was a tense and ill-tempered affair from the start on Wednesday, with Roma defending deep with a five-man backline against Sevilla, who had almost 65% possession but were kept mostly outside the Italian's crowded box.
The match was tetchy with referee Anthony Taylor dishing out 14 yellow cards, the most ever in a Europa League game, and playing almost 30 minutes of stoppage time in total.
Paulo Dybala gave Roma the lead from a counterattack in the 35th minute but Sevilla then took control of the game and found the equaliser thanks to an own-goal by Mancini in the 55th minute.
“It was a Sevilla-style match. We have to suffer to win,” Lucas Ocampos told Spanish TV channel Movistar Plus.
“This is not easy. What we have with this competition is something that cannot be explained.”
It was the third consecutive Europa League final that ended in a penalty shoot-out.
The win means Sevilla will compete in next season's Champions League despite finishing outside the top four in the La Liga. — Reuters
Mourinho uncertain about Roma future after Europa League defeat
