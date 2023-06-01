Human on song as Maritzburg United kick off PSL playoffs on a high

Young forward Rowan Human came alive as Maritzburg United brushed aside Casric Stars to kick off the fight to retain their DStv Premiership status with a 2-0 win at a wet Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday night.

Human scored a brace when the Team of Choice defeated the third-place finishers of the Motsepe Foundation Championship in the Premier Soccer League promotion/relegation playoffs.

After finishing the season in 15th spot in the top tier, Maritzburg had to fight for a spot in the Premiership against Stars and Cape Town Spurs, who were the runners-up in the second tier.

This was Stars' second loss of the playoffs after they kicked off the mini-league with a 1-0 loss to Spurs.

Maritzburg are currently top of the three-team log based on their better goal difference compared Spurs.