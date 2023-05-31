Man City's Guardiola named LMA, Premier League Manager of the Year

Pep Guardiola was named the League Managers Association (LMA) and Premier League Manager of the Year on Tuesday evening after guiding Manchester City to the Premier League title.
Guardiola led City to their fifth league crown in six seasons and the club are set to face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday and Inter Milan in the Champions League final a week later.
“I am at an incredible football club and without all of the support that I have had throughout my time here, this would not have been possible,” Guardiola said in a club statement.
Guardiola saw off competition from Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Brighton and Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi, Newcastle United's Eddie Howe, Burnley's Vincent Kompany and Plymouth Argyle's Steven Schumacher to win the LMA award.
Meanwhile, Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss the FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury, the Premier League club said.
The France international picked up a hamstring injury in Sunday's 2-1 win over Fulham in United's final Premier League match of the season as they wrapped up a third-placed finish with 75 points.
“Assessments have revealed a muscle tear that leaves the 27-year-old out of the Wembley clash,” the club said in a statement.
United won the League Cup in February and will face City in the FA Cup final on Saturday. — Reuters
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
