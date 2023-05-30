Maguire has decision to make about Man United future, says Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he is happy to have Harry Maguire in the squad but the centre-back will have to make a decision about his future after losing his spot in the side.
The England international has fallen down the pecking order behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof, with even left-back Luke Shaw having played in central defence, leaving Maguire with eight starts in the league this season.
Maguire became the world's most expensive defender when United signed him from Leicester City for £80m in 2019. His contract is due to end in 2025.
Asked about Maguire's future, Ten Hag told the Times newspaper: “Let's say I'm happy he's here and when we needed him he did his job. But it's also a decision he has to make.”
The Dutchman said Maguire was putting in 100% effort in training and had played an important role as club captain but acknowledged the player would not settle for a place on the bench going forward.
“No-one would be happy with this situation. He is not as well,” he added.
Ten Hag added that goalkeeper David de Gea will remain at the club next season but said the Spaniard, who kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season, would face competition for the gloves.
"... I will not say he'll always be my number one because, in a club like Man United, there must be competition in all positions,” he said.
Ten Hag has also called for more investment in the club so they can challenge for trophies after the team finished third in the Premier League this season.
United sealed the third place, finishing the season with 75 points, after they came from behind to defeat Fulham 2-1 in the last game of the league season on Sunday.
The Old Trafford club, which won the League Cup in February, has the chance to add to their silverware when they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.
“We are in the right direction, but we are not there where we have to be, there's still a long way to go, there's potential in this team and individual players,” Ten Hag said.
“We showed during the season we made progress, that's a compliment to the players and the coaches, we worked really hard, but we have to make an investment.
“The club knows if you want to play top four, compete for trophies in this tough league then you have to invest otherwise you don't have a chance because other clubs will do.”
United last won the league title in 2012-13 under Alex Ferguson. — Reuters
Maguire has decision to make about Man United future, says Ten Hag
Image: ANDREW BOYERS / REUTERS
