Sundowns' Teboho Mokoena crowned PSL Footballer of the Year
Mamelodi Sundowns’ ace midfielder Teboho Mokoena won the Premier Soccer League’s Footballer of the Season prize at the 2023 PSL Awards, which were a television-only event on Sunday night.
The Footballer of the Season Award, decided by PSL coaches, is judged on performance in the DStv Premiership and two cup competitions, the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup in the 2022/2023 season.
Mokoena, 26, who signed for Downs from SuperSport United at the start of the campaign, also won Premiership Midfielder of the Season.
Sundowns, who cantered comfortably to their sixth league title in succession with a dominant display that saw them break records and end with a 16-point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates, took most of the awards in the Premiership categories.
Rulani Mokwena won Coach of the Season. Sundowns also took Premiership Young Player of the Season (Cassius Mailula), Defender of the Season (Khuliso Mudau) and Goalkeeper of the Season (Ronwen Williams).
Pirates’ Monnapule Saleng broke the Brazilians’ domination of the league prizes, winning the coveted Premiership Player’s Player of the Season award that is voted for by all the league’s players.
Another player from another club who managed to penetrate the Premiership awards was Khanyisa Mayo of Cape Town City, who shared Top Goalscorer with Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile (12 apiece).
Masixole Bambiso won Referee of the Season and Kamohelo Ramutsindela Assistant Referee of the Season.
PSL Awards 2023 winners
Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season: Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)
DStv Premiership Coach of the Season: Rulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season: Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Defender of the Season: Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Referee of the Season: Masixole Bambiso
Assistant Referee of the Season: Kamohelo Ramutsindela
DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season: Luphumlo Sifumba (Cape Town City)
DStv Diski Challenge Top Goalscorer: Mervin Boji (Stellenbosch FC)
Motsepe Foundation Championship Top Goalscorer: Ashley Cupido (Cape Town Spurs)
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC)
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament: Olwethu Makhanya (Stellenbosch FC)
