Our game is in trouble — Marks Maponyane fumes over Cup final penalty
Digital Editor
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs legend Marks Maponyane has weighed in on the controversial penalty that helped secure Pirates the Nedbank Cup over the weekend.
Pirates beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 at Loftus in Pretoria on Saturday. Sibusiso Vilakazi put Sekhukhune ahead after just 12 minutes before Tapelo Xoki drew Pirates level from the penalty spot. Terrence Dvzukamanja won the game with a last gasp winner, and delivered the Soweto giants their second trophy of the season.
But it was the penalty that had most talking.
Sekhukhune’s striker Victor Letsoalo was floored inside his own area, but referee Thando Ndzandzeka waved them to play on. However, Letsoalo handled the ball while he was still on the floor with Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch seemingly pushing the ball towards his hands while trying to move past him.
The ref pointed to the spot, much to the happiness of Pirates fans and the frustration of Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter, who believed it should not have been given.
The moment drew sharp debate across the stadium, at home and around the braai.
Taking to social media, Maponyane said he was “done” with football after the ref's decision.
“Our football is going nowhere when such decisions are made. It's unsportsmanlike and the worst referring.
He said the game was “in trouble” and it's “a shame”.
He labelled it a “soft penalty and unsporting behaviour”.
“Ugly ref kills the beautiful game,” he added.
When told Letsoalo had reached out for the ball while on the ground, Maponyane suggested Lorch was at fault.
“Didn't Lorch force to kick the ball against his hand, not once but twice?"
Popular sports broadcaster, Robert Marawa, also believed it should not have been a penalty.
"You just needed to look at the man in the middle...expected," he said, in response to a question on what was wrong with the PSL.
Here's a look at other reactions to the penalty and cup win:
