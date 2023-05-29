Everton survive, Leeds and Leicester relegated

Harvey Barnes struck a superb first-half goal but Leicester City were still relegated from the Premier League despite a 2-1 win over West Ham United after Everton managed to beat Bournemouth 1-0 at home on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Leicester, who were promoted to the top flight in 2014 and won the Premier League against all the odds in 2016, finished the season in 18th position on 34 points, two behind Everton and were relegated along with Southampton and Leeds United.