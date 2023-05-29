Casric — who qualified for the playoffs as third-placed Motsepe Foundation Championship finishers, a point behind champions Polokwane City and Spurs — will rue a home defeat that puts them under considerable pressure.
They face a potentially tougher match against the second-last-placed Premiership side, Maritzburg United, at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).
Spurs, who on Sunday's performance look the team to give Maritzburg the toughest run for their money in the playoffs, host United at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.
In a tight opening half chances were hard to come by for both teams, though both also had decent opportunities to take a lead.
As the hour went past without a breakthrough, Bartlett made an attacking substitution for Spurs. Luvuyo Phewa and Chumani Butsaka replaced Asenele Velebayi and Michael Morton in the 65th.
Two minutes later Spurs got their breakthrough. From a throw-in on the right the Cape side's attacking live wire Jarrod Moroole miscued a strike from range that turned into a perfect cross for Cupido to get up unmarked at the far post and nod past goalkeeper Kgomotso Baloyi.
On a breakaway, with just Baloyi to beat, Butsaka struck the underside of the crossbar in the 88th.
Big away win for Cape Town Spurs against Casric in playoffs opener
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Cape Town Spurs put themselves in a strong position to challenge for promotion back to the DStv Premiership with their 1-0 playoffs away win against Casric Stars in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.
Spurs, then Ajax Cape Town, were relegated from the Premiership at the end of the 2017/18 season.
Coach Bucs Mthombeni's Casric had some decent skills and worked hard to try to crucially make use of their home ground advantage and get off to a good start in the playoffs.
But Sean Bartlett's technically and tactically superior Spurs kept their composure, absorbed pressure and took their opportunity when it arose through Ashley Cupido's 67th-minute strike.
Casric — who qualified for the playoffs as third-placed Motsepe Foundation Championship finishers, a point behind champions Polokwane City and Spurs — will rue a home defeat that puts them under considerable pressure.
They face a potentially tougher match against the second-last-placed Premiership side, Maritzburg United, at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).
Spurs, who on Sunday's performance look the team to give Maritzburg the toughest run for their money in the playoffs, host United at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.
In a tight opening half chances were hard to come by for both teams, though both also had decent opportunities to take a lead.
As the hour went past without a breakthrough, Bartlett made an attacking substitution for Spurs. Luvuyo Phewa and Chumani Butsaka replaced Asenele Velebayi and Michael Morton in the 65th.
Two minutes later Spurs got their breakthrough. From a throw-in on the right the Cape side's attacking live wire Jarrod Moroole miscued a strike from range that turned into a perfect cross for Cupido to get up unmarked at the far post and nod past goalkeeper Kgomotso Baloyi.
On a breakaway, with just Baloyi to beat, Butsaka struck the underside of the crossbar in the 88th.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer