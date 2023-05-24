Safa and SMSA reach agreement for FNB Stadium to host Bafana v Morocco

The South African Football Association (Safa) and Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) have resolved the financial issue that nearly derailed FNB Stadium hosting Bafana Bafana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco on June 17.

TimesLIVE reported last week that Safa owed SMSA an outstanding debt of about R1.5m. The company that manages FNB Stadium had threaten to not grant Safa the right to host the Moroccans at the 2010 World Cup final venue.

However, in a meeting on Tuesday the parties found an amicable solution and Safa and SMSA announced the match will go ahead as planned at FNB.