No Foster or Kaizer Chiefs player in Broos's Bafana preliminary squad

There was no place for any player from ailing Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs when Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named a 34-man preliminary squad for his team's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Morocco at FNB Stadium on June 17.

The match is a dead rubber as both teams have qualified for the Nations Cup from Group K, but the arrival in South Africa of the 2010 World Cup semifinalists and No 1-ranked team in Africa has still been keenly anticipated.

Another absence from Broos's squad named on Tuesday is of promising striker Lyle Foster, whose Burnley clinched the English Championship title earlier this month, earning the Lancashire club a place in the Premier League next season.

With Broos's squad conveyed via a press release from the South African Football Association (Safa), and no explanation given for Foster's exclusion, his absence from the squad list remains a mystery for now.

Given Broos included many of his front-line players, including Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane and Percy Tau, Orlando Pirates youth product Foster's absence might raise eyebrows.

Chiefs, who have gone eight seasons without a trophy and finished a disappointing fifth as the 2022-2023 DStv Premiership concluded on Saturday, have no representatives among the 34 players.