Chippa United survived relegation from the DStv Premiership by the skin of their teeth, living to fight another season in the top flight of SA soccer.
The Gqeberha-based side played to a goalless draw against Golden Arrows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
The point saw Chippa move from 16th position on the log to 14th after Marumo Gallants lost 2-0 to Swallows.
Gallants were automatically relegated after finishing bottom on the log, while Maritzburg United ended 15th and will participate in the promotion-relegation playoffs.
Chippa dominated the first half, but they had nothing to show for it.
The Chilli Boys had multiple chances to put their team in the lead but they just lacked finishing in front.
In the last minute before the break, Kambindu Elmo missed a clear scoring opportunity but fired the ball straight at Arrows goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha.
Both sides seemed to take their foot off the pedal in the second with no sense of emergency and very few goalscoring chances.
Chippa United survive to fight another premiership season
Soccer reporter
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
