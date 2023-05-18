×

Soccer

Chippa’s sights set on relegation playoff spot, says Seema

Call for supporters to come out in force as team work to save their top-flight status

Premium
18 May 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United have accepted their fate and will be fighting for the promotion-relegation playoff spot in their final DStv Premiership match of the season, head coach Lehlohonolo Seema says.

Unfavourable results see the Chilli Boys leaving it to the final match of the season to try save their top-flight status when they face Golden Arrows on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm)...

