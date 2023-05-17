'You were the best and special': Shakoane's son shares touching tribute

“You were humble and your sudden death came as a big shock. I cherish the wonderful moments we spent together as a family. The family understood that we were sharing you with your job. No player or coach at Sundowns won more medals than you. You were the best and special,” said Nyatlo.

Trott Moloto, a former player, later coach and now one of the officials at Sundowns, described his close friend as a colourful man.

“Alex was smart, glamorous, with rings all over his fingers. I learnt how to dress from him. I've lost a friend and I could not believe it when it happened,” said the former Bafana Bafana coach. “To Alex's children, do not break what your daddy has built for you.”

Sundowns captain Dennis Onyango and senior players Kennedy Mweene, Themba Zwane, Ronwen Williams and Tebogo Mokoena also paid tribute to a man who always promoted their matches and the club.

“He taught us that if you're a Sundowns player you must behave like someone who was from Sundowns on and off the field,” said Mweene.

Onyango said Shakoane must be celebrated the same way he showed faith in the players.