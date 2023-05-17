Ali Meza gives Maritzburg relegation reprieve

Maritzburg United may have done enough to survive relegation in their final match of the season when they drew 1-1 with champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday.

Ali Meza's 71st minute equaliser took Maritzburg's points tally to 30, one clear of Chippa United (16th placed) and Marumo Gallants (15th), who will both complete their season alongside other PSL clubs on Saturday.

Maritzburg started the match at the bottom of the log with an inferior goal difference of -16 and finished with the same after Meza, a former Sundowns player, came off the bench to cancel Surprise Ralani's first-half strike and give Fadlu Davids' team what could be a lifeline to keep their DStv Premiership place.

The Sundowns/Maritzburg match was brought forward to Tuesday because the Brazilians will play the second leg of the Caf Champions League semifinal against holders Wydad Athletic of Morocco at Loftus on Saturday.