Gavin Hunt’s celebrations during their 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday were exuberant because it was a “good” victory over his former team.
Speaking after SuperSport United defeated Amakhosi to remain in contention for a second-spot finish that comes with Champions League football next season, Hunt remembered the way he left the club.
Defeat for Chiefs, which led to coach Arthur Zwane being struck by an object after missiles were hurled by angry fans, meant that Amakhosi have missed out on continental football next season.
“We all know how I left, it wasn’t nice,” Hunt said, adding that he helped the team to reach the semifinal of the Champions League in 2021. “The semifinal of the Champions League — but that’s gone now.
“Any victory in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is a good victory, but for us — in our situation, where we are trying to trying to fight for second — it was pretty much like a cup final.
SuperSport coach Hunt on wild celebrations after beating Chiefs
Sports reporter
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
“I didn't want to make it like that but I thought it was a cup final because I knew if they won, they are one point behind us and if we beat them then it’s all over.”
SuperSport have successfully dealt with Chiefs and may inflict pain on Orlando Pirates in the final round of fixtures on Saturday by leapfrogging the Buccaneers to second spot.
SuperSport are tied on 51 points with Pirates on the standings. They take on Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, while the Buccaneers visit AmaZulu in Durban.
