Safa president, football legends mourn death of Alex Shakoane
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Tributes continue to pour in for long-serving Mamelodi Sundowns official Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane, who died on Sunday.
Shakoane has been one of the popular faces for Sundowns over the years, having been with the club since its formative years in the 1970s.
According to reports, Shakoane battled illness and was in hospital for a while before his untimely death.
Those who know him well have described him as a football public relations guru and excellent administrator of the beautiful game.
Sundowns legend Roger Feutmba has described Shakoane’s death as not just a big loss for the club but for the South African football fraternity.
The Cameroonian also revealed that it was Shakoane who first approached him to join Sundowns.
“It’s sad for South African football,” Feutmba said.
“Alex was the first one to approach me when our national team came into this country to play when former president Nelson Mandela came out of prison.
“He approached me, I think he was sent by management, and since then we have been very connected. He gave me a lot of support. He is one of those that opened the doors for me because he always made sure that what I was doing on the pitch was well appreciated by the public,” he said.
“He has contributed a lot to the growth of Sundowns and growth of South African football, I believe it’s not only about Sundowns.
“The loss of someone like Alex doesn’t affect only Sundowns people, I believe it’s affecting the whole country and people who love football.”
Another former Sundowns player Brian Baloyi said Shakoane, part of the golden generation of public relations officers, was not just the club’s connection with the media but was quite excellent at ensuring supporters attend matches.
“It came as a shock for me when I heard the news yesterday. I didn’t even know that he suffered a stroke,” Baloyi said.
“He is one of the pioneers of the PRO [public relations officer] and PR these days is much different. Him and his generation took PR to another level. Today clubs rely on people who went to school and not understanding that football is a different market.
“It’s just about people understanding people. It’s a great loss.”
