“We’ve asked him [to be] here because a lot of things were said and it’s best that he speaks for himself on the matter, and we will then respond,” Jordaan said.
“A lot of things which were written are not backed by facts.
“It’s best that he is here and that he talks for himself,” the president said before turning to address Motlanthe.
“Mr Motlanthe I must inform you that the emergency committee did accept your resignation.
“We understand that it’s not the first time that a person resigns and goes elsewhere. Russell Paul resigned because he was going to work as the CEO at the Qatar World Cup and there was no issue.
“This association always supports young administrators and continues to do so. That is our position.”
When he took the stage, Motlanthe spoke about a resignation letter said to be his which has been leaked to the media.
“It’s true that I have tendered a resignation which I have signed, the one which is on social media I would like to categorically say that it’s not my letter,” Motlanthe said.
“Mine has a signature and has my reasons. My reasons are simple, [they are] personal and private.”
Former Safa CEO Motlanthe dismisses discord with hierarchy
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
In a strange and awkward press conference former South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe dismissed suggestions of ill-feeling between him and the federation’s hierarchy before he hastily left the briefing.
Motlanthe resigned with immediate effect on Friday with various media reports saying that he quit because he felt he was nothing but a “glorified clerk” and his “constitutional right to privacy was tampered with”.
Motlanthe was part of the press conference where Safa president Danny Jordaan announced former Banyana Banyana player and the organisation’s COO Lydia Monyepao as the first woman CEO of the football mother body.
In a bid to clear the air, Jordaan said it was best to call Motlanthe to explain that there’s no bad blood.
“We’ve asked him [to be] here because a lot of things were said and it’s best that he speaks for himself on the matter, and we will then respond,” Jordaan said.
“A lot of things which were written are not backed by facts.
“It’s best that he is here and that he talks for himself,” the president said before turning to address Motlanthe.
“Mr Motlanthe I must inform you that the emergency committee did accept your resignation.
“We understand that it’s not the first time that a person resigns and goes elsewhere. Russell Paul resigned because he was going to work as the CEO at the Qatar World Cup and there was no issue.
“This association always supports young administrators and continues to do so. That is our position.”
When he took the stage, Motlanthe spoke about a resignation letter said to be his which has been leaked to the media.
“It’s true that I have tendered a resignation which I have signed, the one which is on social media I would like to categorically say that it’s not my letter,” Motlanthe said.
“Mine has a signature and has my reasons. My reasons are simple, [they are] personal and private.”
Despite leaving on a “good note”, the former CEO opted against serving a required one-month notice.
“I said to the association that I will not be serving a month notice, I’m resigning with immediate effect, and as in my contract, they can then take my salary from that,” Motlanthe said.
“I don’t have any bad blood with anyone including the president. I’ve worked well with the president, he has been a father and guided me. This is just a personal decision which I have taken.”
After that Motlanthe wished his successor well and asked not to be bothered by Safa matters by the media before he stood up in anticipation to leave, but Jordaan asked him for a picture opportunity.
Stories of discord between Safa CEOs and the president have become the norm when Safa CEOs call it quits.
Motlanthe left the presser without entertaining any questions from the media.
Safa is yet to discuss the details of Monyepao’s new contract.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer