Ambitious Premier Soccer League club Sekhukhune United will battle it out for Nedbank Cup top honours against Orlando Pirates in the final at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on May 27.
This after the Brandon Truter-coached team knocked out Stellenbosch FC by 4-3 on penalties at a sold out Danie Craven Stadium in the Winelands on Sunday night.
The sides played to a goalless draw after 120 minutes including extra-time.
Sekhukhune players Victor Letsoalo, Edwin Gyimah, Daniel Cardoso and Pogiso Mahlangu scored their spot kicks while Sibusiso Vilakazi missed.
Nhlanhla Mgaga, Junior Mendieta and Fawaaz Basaden scored their penalties for the hosts while Iqraam Rayners and Juane Ortiz saw theirs saved.
Stellies went down despite welcoming back a few of their stars who were rested in their midweek game against SuperSport United.
They also had Nedbank Cup leading goal scorer Rayners who couldn’t face his former club to due to a clause in his contract.
The sides created enough chances to break the deadlock in the first half, but couldn’t.
Former Bafana Bafana player Kamohelo Mokotjo forced a brilliant save from Stellies goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt with a long range shot from outside the box.
Stellenbosch came close to finding the back of the net as one of their chances through Mendieta hit the woodwork on 13 minutes.
Sekhukhune to meet Pirates in Nedbank Cup final after win over Stellies
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
The hosts started the second stanza with high energy and the exciting Devon Titus was denied by woodwork after being set up by Mendieta with a brilliant overhead kick.
Just like the first half, the second half didn’t produce any goals and the game had to go to extra time.
However, no side was able to find the winning goal even in the extra time.
Both teams made changes bringing fresh goalkeepers for the penalties.
Stellies brought Sage Stephens for Langeveldt while Sekhkhune replaced Ali Sangaré with Ntokozo Mtsweni.
Mtsweni was the hero for Babina Noko as he saved two penalties by Rayners and Ortiz.
Stephens saved one penalty kicked by Vilakazi.
