“He was involved in Sundowns from its formative years in the 1970s.” Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe said the Motsepe family, the board, the supporters and all the members of the Mamelodi Sundowns family mourn the passing of Shakoane whom they all loved dearly.
“Bra Alex’s life was all about Mamelodi Sundowns, and we will miss his unique contributions and larger than life personality,” Motsepe said.
The club said further details regarding the memorial and funeral service will be announced in due course.
According to media reports, Shakoane was hospitalised after he suffered a stroke.
Long-serving Sundowns official Alex Shakoane dies
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Prominent Mamelodi Sundowns official Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane has died
The news of Shakoane's death was confirmed by Sundowns on Sunday.
The club said it’s deeply saddened by the untimely passing of its long-serving communications manager and staunch supporter.
“Alex Shakoane loved Mamelodi Sundowns immensely and was a loyal servant of football in Mamelodi, Tshwane and the whole of South Africa,” said the club in a statement.
“He was involved in Sundowns from its formative years in the 1970s.” Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe said the Motsepe family, the board, the supporters and all the members of the Mamelodi Sundowns family mourn the passing of Shakoane whom they all loved dearly.
“Bra Alex’s life was all about Mamelodi Sundowns, and we will miss his unique contributions and larger than life personality,” Motsepe said.
The club said further details regarding the memorial and funeral service will be announced in due course.
According to media reports, Shakoane was hospitalised after he suffered a stroke.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer