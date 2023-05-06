Chippa deserve to compete in PSL, says Seema
Chippa United deserve to compete in the DStv Premiership and coach Lehlohonolo Seema said he would do everything in his power to make it happen.
The 42-year-old former Golden Arrows coach was roped in by Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi in a desperate bid to get his team out of the relegation dogfight...
