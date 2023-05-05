×

Soccer

Soweto derby sold out

05 May 2023
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
If you wanted tickets for the Soweto derby, you're out of luck.
Image: Image Supplied

The sold-out signs have gone up at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium for Saturday's eagerly anticipated Nedbank Cup semifinal between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 

Chiefs take on Pirates in the Soweto derby looking to book a place in the final and keep alive their hopes of laying their hands on some silverware for the first time in about eight seasons. 

Chiefs have enjoyed a good run of results over their rivals in the league recently, having beaten Pirates in their past five derbies. 

Pirates are in line for a cup double as they won the MTN8 earlier in the season. 

