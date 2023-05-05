Klate bets on Pirates for Nedbank Cup
It will be Sea Robbers and Stellenbosch in final, says ex-Orlando player and Chippa coach
Former Orlando Pirates player and Chippa United coach Daine Klate has put his money on the Buccaneers to lift this year’s Nedbank Cup trophy.
Pirates last won the cup competition in 2014 and have suffered two final defeats since then, going down to SuperSport United in both 2016 and 2017...
Klate bets on Pirates for Nedbank Cup
It will be Sea Robbers and Stellenbosch in final, says ex-Orlando player and Chippa coach
Soccer reporter
Former Orlando Pirates player and Chippa United coach Daine Klate has put his money on the Buccaneers to lift this year’s Nedbank Cup trophy.
Pirates last won the cup competition in 2014 and have suffered two final defeats since then, going down to SuperSport United in both 2016 and 2017...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Soccer