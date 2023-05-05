×

Soccer

Klate bets on Pirates for Nedbank Cup

It will be Sea Robbers and Stellenbosch in final, says ex-Orlando player and Chippa coach

Premium
05 May 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Former Orlando Pirates player and Chippa United coach Daine Klate has put his money on the Buccaneers to lift this year’s Nedbank Cup trophy.

Pirates last won the cup competition in 2014 and have suffered two final defeats since then, going down to SuperSport United in both 2016 and 2017...

