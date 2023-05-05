Chippa win, but danger still lurks
Result against Richards Bay encouraging, but Chilli Boys must take next two games to avoid relegation threat
Chippa United have shown zeal and determination in their fight for survival in the DStv Premiership.
The Chilli Boys came back from 2-0 down to beat Durban side Richards Bay 3-2 at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Wednesday, breaking their eight-match winless spree...
Soccer reporter
