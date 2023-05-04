“As long as he is willing to make the hard yards for the team, his ability will come out on its own. It is not to be fearful of the occasion but to play with freedom. I know it is easier said than done but when you hear it from somebody who has been part of the team or being in the game for a long time it comes across a bit different.”
What Erasmus told nervous teenager Ratomo minutes before his Pirates debut
In the minutes leading up to the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Royal AM on Wednesday, veteran attacker Kermit Erasmus noticed that teenager Relebohile Ratomo was a bundle of nerves.
The 17-year-old Ratomo was about to make his professional debut for the Buccaneers and Erasmus, who was seated next to the youngster in the dressing room, had to step in and calm him down.
Ratomo went on to have a huge impact on the game as his shot deflected off Elias Pelembe for the opening goal in the 1-1 draw with Royal AM who equalised in the dying minutes.
“He was sitting next to me in the change room and he looked a bit nervous, all I told him was to never forget that he has the ability to play,” said Erasmus as Pirates prepare to take on Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
“As long as he is willing to make the hard yards for the team, his ability will come out on its own. It is not to be fearful of the occasion but to play with freedom. I know it is easier said than done but when you hear it from somebody who has been part of the team or being in the game for a long time it comes across a bit different.”
Erasmus added that Ratomo should keep his feet on the ground because he has the potential to scale the heights.
“You could see in the game, he had so much fun, he is such a great talent and I just hope that he has a great career and he must keep his feet firmly on the ground.
“For me he is a special player, the things he does at training are mind-blowing, he is brave, he’s got a big heart despite his physical structure. He has a small structure and I speak about that because I am not the tallest player.
“There were a lot of challenges I had to face because of my height. But the ability that he has is amazing and I think he has come out of the right development structures at the School of Excellence where they nurtured him into a special talent.
Erasmus went on to say that Pirates' players are enjoying their busy schedule.
“It’s part of being professional, playing midweek and weekend, we used to do it in previous seasons. Just because it has been happening recently is not something new to us.
“The recovery we have been doing has been good to us and we continue working very hard every day to prepare for the game over the weekend. It has been a good experience for me, I have been here before and I know what is expected and I feel I can be myself.
“I am at home here, I am expressing myself as best as I can when I am given the chance. I am just happy to be part of a team where I feel I am of value.”
He also relishes the responsibility of being part of the leadership group at Pirates and sharing his experiences with the younger players.
“I wouldn’t say it is giving back to younger ones, it is more about being myself, I am always looking and seeing where players need guidance or support and giving a little bit of motivation.
“I feed off the energies of other people, it is what I am trying to give so that they are confident with themselves and are able to express themselves.”
