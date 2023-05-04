Chauke alleged that the security officers told her they were instructed by “management” not to let her into the stadium.
She initially thought the security officials were joking.
“The security told me, ‘Mama Joy the boss told us we must not allow you to enter the stadium’ and that time it was 2.45pm and all the supporters were getting inside the stadium,” she told Newzroom Afrika.
Chauke said she had to go to the police station for intervention to get into the stadium.
“I am still crying because of what happened, going to the gate after buying your own ticket and being denied entry to the stadium hurts.”
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Stadium Management South Africa MD Bertie Grobbelaar said he received a report saying Chauke was denied access because she arrived before the stadium gates were opened.
“The report states Mama Joy arrived before the gates opened and they did not allow her access. She felt she was mistreated and went to report the matter to the police station,” Grobbelaar said.
When asked why other fans were allowed in the stadium, Grobbelaar said he could not answer as he was not at the stadium when the incident occurred.
He said the details of what happened would have to be probed as there were conflicting statements.
Chauke was a staunch supporter of Orlando Pirates but switched to Royal AM in 2021.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Furious Mama Joy denied access to watch Royal AM against Orlando Pirates
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
