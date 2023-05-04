Usuthu thwart Sundowns, Chippa boost survival hopes with huge win over Richards Bay

AmaZulu displayed great resilience to come from two goals down to hold record-chasing Mamelodi Sundowns to 2-2 draw in a DStv Premiership title at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Wednesday.

Sundowns, who led 1-0 at halftime, are looking to beat their own 2015/16 record of 71 points and they can still do it despite the draw.

Should Sundowns, who have already wrapped up the league title, win their remaining two matches they will get to 72 points as they are now on 66.

Bongani Zungu and goalscoring machine Peter Shalulile scored for Sundowns at the venue in KwaMashu township while Ramahlwe Mphahlele and second-half substitute Sede Junior Dion found the goals to earn Usuthu a crucial point.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena fielded a vastly changed team with Lebogang Maboe, Terrence Mashego, young Ntandeyenkosi Nkosi, Hashim Domingo and goal scorer Zungu in the starting line-up.

Maboe delivered a good performance on the night, finishing the match with an assist next to his name.

Despite the changes, Sundowns were still able to dominate the opening half as they created several goalscoring opportunities.

The visitors broke the deadlock after 26 minutes of play when Zungu was set up by Gaston Sirino for his first goal since returning to Sundowns at the beginning of the season.