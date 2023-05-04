Race for Champions League spot wide open after Royal AM stun Pirates

Royal AM stunned Orlando Pirates with an injury time equaliser as they forced their DStv Premiership encounter to a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

With this share of the spoils, the race for second spot finish, that comes with Champions League qualification, remains wide open with Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United as front runners.

Kaizer Chiefs, who are sitting fourth on the standings, have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League because they have dropped six points in their last three matches.

This match also saw Pirates’ impressive six-match unbeaten run in the league come to an end while Royal AM leapfrogged Swallows into the top eight with two matches remaining.