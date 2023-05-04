Race for Champions League spot wide open after Royal AM stun Pirates
Royal AM stunned Orlando Pirates with an injury time equaliser as they forced their DStv Premiership encounter to a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
With this share of the spoils, the race for second spot finish, that comes with Champions League qualification, remains wide open with Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United as front runners.
Kaizer Chiefs, who are sitting fourth on the standings, have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League because they have dropped six points in their last three matches.
This match also saw Pirates’ impressive six-match unbeaten run in the league come to an end while Royal AM leapfrogged Swallows into the top eight with two matches remaining.
With the Nedbank Cup semifinal this weekend, Pirates coach José Riveiro rested key players Monnapule Saleng, Tapelo Xoki, Thabang Monare and Terrence Dzvukamanja, keeping them off the starting line-up.
One of the beneficiaries for Riveiro’s tinkering was 17-year-old Relebohile Ratomo, whose long-range shot deflected off the body of veteran midfielder Elias Pelembe for the opener.
The goal injected more urgency into the work of Pirates, but they missed chances to increase their lead and were duly punished in the 90th minute when Royal AM equalised.
For the equalising goal, unmarked Menzi Masuku rose above everyone in the Pirates danger area to head home a cross from Jabulani Ncobeni from left wing.