Loftus Stadium to host 2023 Nedbank Cup final
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that the 2022/23 Nedbank Cup final will be played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday, May 27.
The final will be between the winners of this weekend’s semi-finals which sees Kaizer Chiefs take on Orlando Pirates in a Soweto derby, while Stellenbosch FC and Sekhukhune United battle it out for a spot in the final.
PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala said the Loftus Versfeld Stadium has a rich history in South African sports, and they are thrilled to host this season’s Nedbank Cup final at this world class venue.
“The 16th edition of the Nedbank Cup has been filled with lots of entertainment and excitement for football spectators, and we expect much of the same for the remainder of the tournament,” Madlala said.
