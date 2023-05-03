Callies celebrate 125 years of playing soccer

Callies Football Club is celebrating its 125th year and a number of events will be held throughout 2023 to commemorate this milestone.
Two flagship events will be held, including Uncle Nick’s on Friday when guests will be treated to a night of good food, lots of fun and non-stop entertainment in a huge marquee at the Callies ground.
In June, the National Veterans tournament where 12 teams of over 35-year-old footballers from around the country will be vying for a first prize of R25,000.
In 1898, a group of mainly Scottish immigrants wanted to play their beloved sport in their new home of Port Elizabeth, and Caledonian AFC (Association Football Club) was formed to play in the newly established Eastern Province Football Association (EPFA).
The club's colours of blue and white are taken from the Scottish flag, or Saltire, which features the cross of St Andrew (the patron Saint of Scotland), the badge is the Scottish thistle and the teams still wear these colours and badge to this day.
Callies, as they are colloquially known, did not take long to win their first honours when in the following year they won their first league championship.
Two years later they repeated this success and added a third title the following year. Callies were up and running.
However, there followed a period of 26 years before they were to win another trophy, adding the Dewar Shield to their collection in 1928.
In the early years Callies played at many venues around the city, but in the 1970s the municipality offered to lease them a piece of barren ground at Londt Park, which was to become their permanent home.
In 2008 the club purchased the property and is now one of very few clubs in Gqeberha to own its own ground.
On the playing field, Callies were by now established as the biggest and most successful club in the area and in 1980 began a sustained period of trophy winning with yet another league title followed by a KO cup in 1981.
In 1982 and 1983, Callies won back to back league and cup doubles and in 1984 went one better with a treble haul of league, cup and Busaf cup.
In 2019 and Callies won the league and cup double for the 11th time and though nobody knew it at the time, this would be the last football played for two years due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.
Callies celebrate 125 years of playing soccer
Image: Supplied
