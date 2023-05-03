×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

A draw not good enough against Richards Bay, says Brooklyn Poggenpoel

Chilli Boys have to win to keep survival hopes alive in PSL

Premium
03 May 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

With the relegation axe lingering over their heads, Chippa United midfielder Brooklyn Poggenpoel says a draw is no longer an option in the DStv Premiership as they prepare to take on Richards Bay United.

The match takes place on Wednesday at the King Zwelithini Stadium (7.30pm)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
New York mayor Eric Adams celebrates South Africa's Freedom day

Most Read