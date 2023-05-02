×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa must beat Richards Bay to keep PSL survival hopes alive

Premium
02 May 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

The journey for survival in the DStv Premiership continues for Chippa United as they now  travel to Durban to face Richards Bay on Wednesday at the King Zwelithini Stadium (7.30pm).

Chippa are winless in eight consecutive matches and are languishing in the bottom two of the log with 26 points from 27 matches...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
New York mayor Eric Adams celebrates South Africa's Freedom day

Most Read