Soccer

Swallows boost survival hopes with win over relegation-threatened Maritzburg

28 April 2023
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
David Uromi celebrates goal with Musa Nyatama, assitant coach of of Swallows FC during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Swallows and Maritzburg United at the Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto on the 27 April 2023.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Swallows refreshed their chances of survival with a vital 1-0 win over Maritzburg United in their DStv Premiership clash at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Thursday. 

The all-important goal was scored by David Uromi after 86 minutes as they moved out of the relegation zone to 12th spot on the standings with 32 points from 27 matches. 

This result is disastrous for Maritzburg who remain rooted at the foot of the table with 25 points from 27 matches and they need a miracle to avoid automatic relegation at the end of the season. 

Maritzburg are not alone in the battle for the chop, Chippa United remain second from the bottom with 26 points after they lost 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Stadium. 

 

