Chiefs pile more woe on Chippa

Chippa United fought like warriors against Kaizer Chiefs but lost the DStv Premiership game 1-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday.
Ashley Du Preez’s second-half goal saw the Glamour Boys walk away with three points against Chippa.
Fully aware of their log situation, the Gqeberha-based side played with their hearts on their sleeves against Amakhosi in a desperate attempt to get themselves out of the relegation dogfight, but were just unlucky on the day.
The Gqeberha-based side are now winless in eight consecutive league matches and languishing in the bottom two of the log, with 26 points from 27 matches.
In a desperate bid to save his club’s top-flight status, chair Siviwe Mpengesi appointed coach Lehlohonolo Seema to once again save them from relegation.
Seema replaced interim coach Siyabulela Gwambi, who came in after the demotion of Kurt Lentjies, who now heads the club’s DStv Diski Challenge side.
Last season, Seema helped Chippa survive relegation, coming in with only two matches left before the league ended.
Mpengesi once again put his faith in the former Bloemfontein Celtics coach to help save the team from relegation.
The visiting side took charge in the early minutes of the first half, but the Chilli Boys caught and made their presence felt in the game.
The only shot on goal for Chippa in the first half was 25 minutes into the game, when Meshack Maphangule found himself one-on-one with Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, but his shot went over the crossbar.
Amakhosi also had an opportunity to take the lead just before halftime, but Du Preez also sent the ball over Chippa’s goalpost.
The first half ended in a goalless deadlock.
Coming into the second half, Seema replaced Shaquille Abrahams with Kwazakhele-born Thulani Mini.
Chiefs took full charge of the second half and forced Chippa into defensive mode.
After multiple attempts to crack open Chippa’s solid back line, Du Preez found the winning code when he curved his shot nicely into the left corner of the net, beating goalkeeper Loydt Kazapua.
Chippa fought to get back into the game, but their attempts were fruitless.
Chiefs pile more woe on Chippa
Chilli Boys go down fighting like warriors against Amakhosi
Image: Richard Huggard
