Soccer

Chilli Boys skipper calls for unity ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash

Time for senior players to step in and help struggling teammates, says Pietersen

Premium
27 April 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United skipper Roscoe Pietersen has called for unity among the players in these challenging times, as they try to manoeuvre their way out of the DStv Premiership relegation battle.

The Gqeberha-based side are winless in seven consecutive league matches and have dropped to 15th position on the log, with 26 points from 26 matches...

