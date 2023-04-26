Mosimane’s Al-Ahli need four points to clinch promotion to Saudi top-flight

Pitso Mosimane’s Al-Ahli need four points from their remaining five matches to mathematically clinch promotion from the Yelo League to Saudi Arabia’s top-flight Saudi Professional League (SPL).

Given his side top the second tier with 62 points from 29 games and a goal difference of +22, and that fifth-placed side Al Faisaly have 44 points from 27 games and a +7 difference, Al-Ahli could even pop Champagne corks if they win their next game away against ninth-placed Hajer next week Wednesday.

Ahli’s 3-1 away win against 17th-paced Al Sahel on Monday night left Mosimane’s team effectively three points, though mathematically four, from attaining the goal of promotion set by his employers when he signed for the fallen Jeddah giants in September last year.