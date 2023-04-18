A video of coach Pitso Mosimane showing off his dance moves is gaining momentum on social media.
The Al-Ahli Saudi Football Club head coach stepped out of his comfort zone and showed his dance moves in an advert with a South African bank.
In it, he imagined the different careers he would have had if he was not on the football pitch.
“Imagine if I never pursued soccer. I could have been someone else, I could have been an accountant or an artist and history would have been different,” Mosimane says in the short video.
WATCH | Pitso the pantsula? Coach shows off his dance moves
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Seeing the coach, known to be strict on the pitch, relaxed and dressed-up as an artist, entertained football lovers on social media.
Some posted pictures of Mosimane in the pantsula attire and used it as a reaction picture to players not performing well in recent games.
Last month, TimesLIVE reported Mosimane encouraged South African footballers to consider playing abroad to earn more money.
Mosimane, who is one of few South African coaches to have had a steady career outside the country, said South African players and coaches need a change of mindset and dream big to increase their financial gains in the game.
“If players know they can earn more and get better competition it will be good for Bafana Bafana, and that is important. South African players don’t know they can earn more money and be millionaires.”
