Pearson cause major upset in schoolboy rugby

In a terrific advertisement for schoolboy rugby, Pearson produced one of their most memorable performances in recent history to defeat Selborne College 25-22 in their first team fixture in East London on Saturday.
It was a closely contested battle from start to finish and ensured for a thrilling finish.
Both teams showed great determination and skill on the field, scoring several tries and penalties.
Pearson opened their account early with a try in the corner by left wing Erin Baisley.
Selborne soon hit back with a try of their own to level the score at 5-5.
Relentless pressure of more than 10 phases of attack enabled Baisley to again pierce the Selborne defence to get his second try, putting Pearson ahead 10-5.
It was a back-and-forth battle between the two sides, but Pearson eventually led 13-10 at halftime through a penalty by scrumhalf Casper Fouché after Selborne had added a second try.
In the second half, Selborne fought back strongly in front of the home crowd and took the lead with another converted try to make it 17-13.
However, the back-and-forth battle continued as Pearson crossed the line again to reclaim the lead and extended it with their fourth try to move ahead 25-17.
Selborne, however, did not give up the fight and crossed the line again with an unconverted try of their own to draw to within three points.
In the closing stages, Selborne had two opportunities to try to draw level by receiving kickable penalties, but decided not to kick for poles, going for touch instead in pursuit of the winning points.
In both instances, Pearson stood firm in their defence and kept the home side from crossing their try line.
The match was a true display of grit and determination from both teams, with neither side willing to give up until the final whistle.
The crowd was treated to an intense and exciting game of rugby, with both sets of supporters cheering their teams on throughout.
After the first team game, Pearson head coach Christiaan van Schalkwyk expressed pride in his team’s performance.
He commended his players for their hard work, dedication and ability to remain focused and composed under pressure.
Overall, it was a fantastic display of rugby from both teams, and a true testament to the spirit of competition and sportsmanship.
The Pearson girls’ teams took on Clarendon High as part of the derby, which started on Friday with chess, tennis and squash matches between the three schools.
All matches were played in good spirit and provided spectators with exciting action.
The first day of the derby ended with the Pearson girls’ first team hockey beating Clarendon 2-1.
The Pearson boys’ first hockey team ended up drawing their match 1-1 against a strong Selborne outfit.
Early on Saturday, the action continued with rugby and netball matches.
Pearson’s netball teams made it a near clean sweep against Clarendon, with only one of the 11 teams losing.
Over at Selborne, the rugby results were not all going Pearson’s way with only the Under-15A side beating their East London rivals 13-12.
It was left to Pearson’s 1st XV to save the day in the final match for the Gqeberha side.
