Chippa eliminated from Nedbank Cup at home

Chippa United failed to progress to the next stage of the Nedbank Cup soccer competition after losing 2-1 to Sekhukhune United, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.
First-half goals from Elias Mokwana and Chibuike Ohizu were enough to secure Sekhukhune a spot in the semifinals of the cup competition.
Chippa will now switch their focus on surviving the DStv Premiership.
Interim coach Siyabulela Gwambi had banked on the Nedbank Cup win against Sekhukhune to help boost his players’ morale, ahead of their four crucial remaining league fixtures on their route to survival.
But that was not the case on Sunday. Chippa are winless in seven league matches since returning from the World Cup break and have failed to secure a victory at home since January.
They are 15th on the log with 26 points from 26 games, just two points from the automatic relegation spot, which is occupied by Maritzburg United, who have a game in hand.
It is in the Nedbank Cup where the Chilli Boys enjoyed the most success, but unfortunately their journey in the cup competition came to an end on Sunday.
Chippa beat NFD side Polokwane City in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup and then went on to win against ABC Motsepe League side Mpheni Home Defenders to book themselves a spot in the quarterfinals.
It was the visitors who scored first when, after just one minute of play, Mokwana found the net.
The Chilli Boys were forced to make an early substitution in the fifth minute after Khanyisile Mayo was stretchered off the field and replaced by Ronaldo Maarman.
Chippa responded to United’s early strike when Etiosa Ighodaro’s header beat the goalkeeper in the 17th minute.
After the goal, both sides pressed hard in search of the lead.
Chippa captain Roscoe Pietersen received a ball from a corner kick but headed the ball over the crossbar.
Sekhuhune got lucky in the 43rd minute when Ohizu beat Chilli Boys goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali to take the score line to 2-1 in their favour.
The second half was for anyone to take, but the visitors kept their cool and defended their lead.
They were often under fire from Chippa who also wanted the victory badly, but the Gqeberha side just could not penetrate the visitors’ defence to find the equaliser.
Chippa eliminated from Nedbank Cup at home
Focus now on PSL battle after Chilli Boys go down 2-1 to Sekhukhune United
Soccer reporter
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/ GALLO IMAGES
