×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa face psychological challenge, says coach Gwambi

Latest PSL loss ramps up relegation pressure on Chilli Boys

Premium
14 April 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

With only four matches to go before the DStv Premiership soccer season comes to an end Chippa United are pressing the panic buttons as the relegation axe hovers over them.

Following their 3-1 loss to Marumo Gallants on Wednesday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, the Chilli Boys are now second from the bottom of the log with 26 points from 26 games...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court
G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach

Most Read