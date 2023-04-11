“I’m here to tell you straight it wasn’t comfortable and I wouldn’t wish for anybody to be in the same situation.”
Gallants duo lived with ‘a lot of fear and questions’ in Libyan ordeal
Image: Marc Strydom
Conditions were certainly “not comfortable” for two Marumo Gallants employees held in a Libyan hotel for three weeks due to a financial disagreement with the club, one of the officials, Rufus Matsena, said.
Gallants media officer Matsena and physiotherapist Teboho Dhlomo returned to South Africa on Monday after the club reached an agreement with Benghazi hotel owner Ali Elzargha over a bill for assistance with extra costs, including arranging a charter flight.
Having been reluctant to speak in phone calls from journalists due to a delicate situation in Libya, they broke their silence on effectively being held hostage in a press conference in Sandton on Tuesday.
Matsena disputed comments in the media by Elzargha that the duo were comfortable in the hotel, saying they were denied hot water and sometimes ate once a day.
“I wouldn’t know where to start,” Matsena said, asked to describe the experience.
“The idea was for us to be there for two to three days - the chair [Abram Sello] would pay into our accounts, we would go to the foreign exchange, withdraw the money and pay the hotel.
“For the hotel itself we had cash that myself and Dhlomo carried — that bill was settled with no problem.
“The issue was the flight tickets. The prices were not clear.
“I went to the hotel owner [Elzargha] trying to understand when we could get an invoice. Every time I asked he said, ‘I’ll give it to you’. And every time he said that it was a day added.
“One thing that gave me doubts was when we arrived he confiscated my passport. Ordinarily they take the passport, make a copy and give it back to you.”
Gallants travelled to Benghazi for their 4-1 Caf Confederation Cup defeat against Al-Akhdar on March 19.
They experienced complications getting flights due to the Ramadan holiday, which Elzargha assisted with. The hotel owner said he also assisted with arranging new makeshift kits for Gallants after theirs went missing and travel in Benghazi.
However, a bill for $37,000 (R675,000), when the charter flight cost $6,000 (R110,000), surprised the club.
“When we got the so-called invoice it came as one figure — an invoice should have a breakdown of the costs,” Matsena said.
“That is where the problem arose. It came to a point where by asking for the invoice it started angering the guy.
“When he was interviewed by media in South Africa he painted a picture that we were in a comfortable environment and happy.
“How can you be happy when somebody doesn’t want to give your passport back to you?
“And that on it’s own in a foreign country where, we understand history, we know what Libya is like. I wouldn’t say they are bad people but history told us it’s not comfortable to be there.”
Matsena said shortly after the rest of Gallants' squad left “they closed our hot water and we only had cold water. And the weather was not comfortable”.
“Food, especially breakfast, depended on their mood for the day. In most cases we ate once a day.
“I’m here to tell you straight it wasn’t comfortable and I wouldn’t wish for anybody to be in the same situation.”
He said he and Dhlomo never felt in danger of their lives.
“[But] at one stage we agreed that anything they asked us to do, let us not resist anything. If they say, ‘Let’s take a picture and you smile’, we'd do that.
“Because I knew they wanted to create a platform where they would force you to take a picture and take it to the South African media or post it on their social media making it seem we were OK.
“We had to play along. The problem was if you didn’t, the guy [Elzargha] was very temperamental. Sometimes he would come and ask if [Sello] paid, you would say ‘no’, and then you knew the rest of the day would not be nice.
“The mere fact that someone is refusing to give you your documents starts creating a lot of fear and questions.”
Matsena said he “wouldn’t associate” Elzargha’s actions with Al-Akhdar and the shenanigans that can surround continental club matches.
On their treatment he said: “We were in a hotel, yes, but you don’t have your freedom so it’s not the normal situation. It took me nine days to sleep. Even last night after we got back I could not sleep.”
He said Sello has arranged counselling for the duo who are being given a break from football matters.
