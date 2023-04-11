Banyana Banyana were not overwhelmed as they lost 3-2 in a five-goal thriller in their international friendly against Serbia on Monday.
The South Africans came away with a creditable scoreline against the tough Serbs at the Sportski Centar Fudbalskog in the town of Stara Pazova, where Banyana had watched their hosts thrash neighbours Bosnia 6-0 soon after their arrival on Friday.
Monday’s narrow defeat comes in an encouraging 2023 for Banyana as they prepare for the Fifa Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in July and August, coming after a 3-0 win against Uzbekistan and 1-1 draw against Slovenia in the Turkish Women’s Cup in February.
Banyana lose narrowly in five-goal World Cup warm-up against Serbia
Image: Safa/Twitter
Coach Desiree Ellis’s South Africans, though, would have been concerned after Serbia raced to a 3-0 lead within the opening 25 minutes at the 3,000-seater ground on Monday.
Violeta Slović opened the scoring in the eighth minute, with Milica Mijatović making it 2-0 in the 16th and Jovana Damnjanović added a third without reply in the 22nd.
But Banyana composed themselves and gradually fought their way back into the contest.
Hildah Magaia swept in a 30th-minute goal to help settle the visitors’ nerves going to the break only two goals behind.
Jermaine Seoposenwe pulled another back in the 79th to make for a nervous final 10 minutes for Serbia.
While Ellis will be concerned with such a shaky start defensively from her team, she will take encouragement from how they fought their way back into the game.
