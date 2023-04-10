Gwambi takes over the reins at Chippa after Lentjies demoted
Siyabulela Gwambi has been appointed as interim coach of Chippa United and will be in the hot seat in their clash against Marumo Gallants in the DStv Premiership at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday (7.30pm).
This follows the demotion of Kurt Lentjies, who will now head Chippa’s DStv Diski Challenge side, according to a statement from the club on Monday...
