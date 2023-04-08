There is renewed hope that Marumo Gallants employees Rufus Matsena and Tebogo Dhlomo will be home soon after the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) facilitated a high-level meeting on Thursday which included the Libyan embassy.
After the meeting, Marumo Gallants chairperson Abram Sello said he was doing his utmost to ensure media officer Matsena and physiotherapist Dhlomo would be allowed to return home from Libya.
Matsena and Dhlomo have been stuck in Libya for more than two weeks since their team's 4-1 Confederation Cup defeat to Al Akhdar.
This after the club allegedly failed to pay money owed to businessman and hotel owner Ali Elzargha but there is renewed hope after the meeting with relevant stakeholders.
Sello said there a virtual meeting was held between Dirco, the Marumo Gallants management, SA Football Association (SAFA), the Libyan embassy in South Africa, South Africa’s ambassador to Tunisia, Elzargha, Matsena and Dhlomo.
Renewed hope of bringing Gallants officials stuck in Libya back home after Dirco intervention
Sports reporter
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
“A virtual meeting was held yesterday under the mediation of the South African department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) in an attempt to urgently resolve the issue,” said Sello in a statement.
“Parties in attendance included the executive management team of Marumo Gallants, the South African Football Association (SAFA), the Libyan embassy in South Africa, South Africa’s ambassador to Tunisia and other relevant officials.
“The Libyan hotel owner, as well as staff members involved (Matsena and Dhlomo), were also in attendance. Talks and processes are currently under way to settle the matter and bring the PSL club’s employees back home.”
Sello added the episode was taking its toll on Matsena and Dhlomo.
“My people belong at home here in South Africa with their families, especially over the Easter period. Both men are extremely emotional and exhausted, and need to return to their homes and loved ones.
“I am trying my utmost to get them back to South African soil. This is an active case and a very sensitive one. My priority is to get my employees back safely. We are not ignoring the media — we have to take into account the various factors that influence this matter and act accordingly.
“Our sole focus is on bringing our people back home to South Africa. We ask that the media bear with us during this period and understand the fragility of the situation.
“As we have stated, once the two men are back in the country, we will engage with media and respond to questions around the situation that has transpired,” Sello said.
