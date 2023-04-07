Buoyed Chippa hungry for maximum points against unbeaten Pirates

Chippa United’s quest to get maximum points at home in the DStv Premiership continues and Kurt Lentjies said he would leave no stone unturned until his side quenched their thirst.
The Chilli Boys are set to play on-song Orlando Pirates on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (5.30pm).
The last time the Gqeberha-based side won at home in the PSL was against Maritzburg United in January.
In their previous league match at home, Chippa played to a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United.
The draw saw them drop further down the log to 14th and just two points away from the relegation playoff spot.
Chippa know how vital it will be to obtain three points against Pirates.
A win would come in handy in avoiding the relegation battle this season.
Chippa could be boosted for the match by the return of Trevor Mathiane, who missed the SuperSport game because of a concussion.
Lentjies, 38, said just like in any other PSL fixture, their mandate was to get three points.
“The game has nothing to do with our form.
“Once the referee blows the whistle at 5.30pm, all form or anything gets kicked out the window; it’s the 95 minutes that count from there,” Lentjies said
“The mood has been good in the camp after the last results against SuperSport.
“We played a team that was second on the log and to walk away with a draw we felt we could have done better, we could have walked away with three points.
“We are looking forward to Saturday’s encounter.
“Orlando Pirates are second on the log currently, so we are not looking into form or anything, we are focusing on what we can control.
“Our objective in every game, whether we are playing champions or any other of the 15 teams in the league, we are looking to get three points, whether we are playing home or away.”
Meanwhile, Pirates moved to second place on the log after their 2-0 victory against Richards Bay at the weekend.
The Buccaneers are level on 40 points with third-positioned SuperSport, but are above them due to a better goal difference.
They are unbeaten in three league fixtures and will be out to extend that record when they face Chippa on Saturday.
Buoyed Chippa hungry for maximum points against unbeaten Pirates
Gqeberha-based side determined to avoid relegation battle
Soccer reporter
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
