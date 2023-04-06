×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chilli Boys will tighten defense against Pirates, says Pfumbidzai

Tough tussle on cards with Chippa out to avoid relegation and Bucs wanting Champions League spot

Premium
06 April 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United will tighten their backline when taking on Soweto Giants Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership,  Ronald Pfumbidzai says. 

The match will take place on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (5.30pm)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...
Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress

Most Read