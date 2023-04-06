Chilli Boys will tighten defense against Pirates, says Pfumbidzai
Tough tussle on cards with Chippa out to avoid relegation and Bucs wanting Champions League spot
Chippa United will tighten their backline when taking on Soweto Giants Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership, Ronald Pfumbidzai says.
The match will take place on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (5.30pm)...
Chilli Boys will tighten defense against Pirates, says Pfumbidzai
Tough tussle on cards with Chippa out to avoid relegation and Bucs wanting Champions League spot
Soccer reporter
Chippa United will tighten their backline when taking on Soweto Giants Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership, Ronald Pfumbidzai says.
The match will take place on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (5.30pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer