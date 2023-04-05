Ten-man Cape Town City rain on champions Sundowns’ parade
Ten-man Cape Town City produced a brave performance to frustrate DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless DStv Premiership draw at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday night.
The Citizens, who had Brice Ambina sent off in the 74th minute, are the first team to prevent Sundowns from scoring a goal under the tutelage of Rulani Mokwena, who is still unbeaten after 22 matches in all competitions.
Mokwena took over the head coaching reins in October and his Sundowns have been invincible and dangerous in front of goal en route to wrapping up the league race with seven matches to play this past weekend.
This was a big night for Sundowns as it was the first time that they played a league match as the 2022-23 champions.
This after they went into the game having already won the title without kicking a ball after SuperSport United were held to a 1-1 draw by Chippa United on Saturday.
Tuesday night's fixture began with Sundowns being given a guard of honour by the visitors and there are still six more to come.
Loftus was not packed to the rafters with supporters to celebrate the milestone of 13 league titles on Tuesday as some might have expected.
However, the champions will only be presented with the trophy after their final game of the season against Maritzburg United on May 20.
Despite having wrapped up the title, Sundowns still have something to play.
Mokwena's side (on 60 points, and who can still reach a maximum of 78) can break or equal the 75-point record for the old 18-team Premier Soccer League (PSL).
And the strong team — the line-up that has been doing the duty in the Caf Champions League — Downs' the young coach sent out against the Citizens made their intentions clear.
Sundowns dominated the opening half and created a few goalscoring chances for players such as Cassius Mailula and Peter Shalulile. However, they couldn’t get the better of City keeper Darren Keet.
The Capetonians also had their chances and forced some saves from Masandawana keeper Ronwen Williams.
The hosts continued to dominate in the second half but City’s defence was solid and made it difficult for Downs' dangerous attackers to have decent shots at goal.
Sundowns’ pressure led to City being reduced to 10 men when second-half substitute Brice Ambina was sent off. Ambina received two yellow cards for reckless fouls on Themba Zwane and Aubrey Modiba.
Despite that, coach Eric Tinkler’s men held on for a draw in Pretoria.