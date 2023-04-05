Ten-man Cape Town City rain on champions Sundowns’ parade

Ten-man Cape Town City produced a brave performance to frustrate DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless DStv Premiership draw at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday night.

The Citizens, who had Brice Ambina sent off in the 74th minute, are the first team to prevent Sundowns from scoring a goal under the tutelage of Rulani Mokwena, who is still unbeaten after 22 matches in all competitions.

Mokwena took over the head coaching reins in October and his Sundowns have been invincible and dangerous in front of goal en route to wrapping up the league race with seven matches to play this past weekend.

This was a big night for Sundowns as it was the first time that they played a league match as the 2022-23 champions.