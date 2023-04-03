×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chippa United coach Kurt Lentjies welcomes draw against Matsatsantsa

Chilli Boys dominate game but fail to score crucial second goal

Premium
03 April 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United head coach Kurt Lentjies has welcomed their point against SuperSport United in the DStv Premiership soccer fixture on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

After leading for the better part of the game, Chippa settled for a 1-1 draw...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress
Paramedics save puppy Walmer house fire

Most Read