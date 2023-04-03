Chippa United coach Kurt Lentjies welcomes draw against Matsatsantsa
Chilli Boys dominate game but fail to score crucial second goal
Chippa United head coach Kurt Lentjies has welcomed their point against SuperSport United in the DStv Premiership soccer fixture on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
After leading for the better part of the game, Chippa settled for a 1-1 draw...
Chippa United coach Kurt Lentjies welcomes draw against Matsatsantsa
Chilli Boys dominate game but fail to score crucial second goal
Soccer reporter
Chippa United head coach Kurt Lentjies has welcomed their point against SuperSport United in the DStv Premiership soccer fixture on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
After leading for the better part of the game, Chippa settled for a 1-1 draw...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Soccer
Sport
Soccer