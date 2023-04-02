Chippa settle for draw against Supersport

After dominating the better part of game Chippa United settled for a 1-1 against Supersport in a DStv Premiership clash on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
The last time Chippa won at home in the PSL was against Maritzburg United in January.
A victory would have come handy at this crucial time where the team is desperately in need of points to keep their top eight finish dream alive.
Coach Kurt Lentjies' side remain on 13th on the log, with 26 points from 24 matches.
Full report in Monday's Herald.
Image: Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)
