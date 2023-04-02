×

Soccer

Chippa settle for draw against Supersport

02 April 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter
Gamphani Lungu of SuperSport United and Abdi Banda of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership match between Chippa United and SuperSport United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Gqeberha,
ON THE RUN: Gamphani Lungu of SuperSport United and Abdi Banda of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership match between Chippa United and SuperSport United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Gqeberha,
Image: Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

After dominating the better part of game Chippa United settled for a 1-1 against Supersport in a DStv Premiership clash on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The last time Chippa won at home in the PSL was against Maritzburg United in January.

A victory would have come handy at this crucial time where the team is desperately in need of points to keep their top eight finish dream alive.

Coach Kurt Lentjies' side remain on 13th on the log, with 26 points from 24 matches.

Full report in Monday's Herald.

 

