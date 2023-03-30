×

Soccer

Chippa to field strongest team against Matsatsantsa — Lentjies

Coach has spent two weeks implementing some changes to Chilli Boys’ strategy

30 March 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United soccer coach Kurt Lentjies will field his strongest team against SuperSport United when the  sides meet in the DStv Premiership at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).

The Gqeberha side will be back in action rejuvenated after an almost two-week break courtesy of Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier fixtures against Liberia...

