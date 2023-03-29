Bafana redeem themselves and qualify the hard way with huge win in Liberia

Bafana's winner came as they piled on the pressure early in the second half, Mayambela stroking in after Percy Tau's cross was not dealt with by Lone Stars goalkeeper Tommy Songo.

The victory gives Bafana four points, which Liberia can still reach if they shock 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco in September in their last game. Bafana will, however, still go through on Caf’s head-to-head ruling from their results against the Liberians.

Bafana can also still reach seven points if they beat Morocco in their last qualifier at home in June. That match has become academic as both Bafana and the Atlas Lions, who won their first two matches against Bafana and Liberia, have already qualified for the finals to be played in Ivory Coast in January and February.

Broos started Tuesday’s match with his future hanging by a thread as defeat for Bafana could have seen him almost certainly fired by the South African Football Association, if he did not resign.