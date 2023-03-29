Bafana redeem themselves and qualify the hard way with huge win in Liberia
You needed to wait until to the final whistle to be 100% sure Bafana Bafana had beaten Liberia 2-1 to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
It was a nerve-racking win as South Africa allowed the Liberians to press them into their half in the last 10 minutes in the must-win qualifier.
Mihlali Mayambela's 53rd-minute tap-in made all the difference for Bafana at the full Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Liberia on Tuesday.
The qualification brought huge relief to Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who could not finish watching a nightmare unfold in front of his eyes in Thursday's home match at Orlando Stadium where his team allowed 150th-ranked Liberia to come back from 2-0 down and draw 2-2.
After that humiliating and demoralising result, few gave expected brittle, 67th-ranked Bafana a prayer of earning the win that then became necessary on a tricky artificial surface, against fired-up opponents, away.
Bafana took a 19th-minute lead in Monrovia via man-of-the-match Zakhele Lepasa's boot, but just as they did in Orlando Broos' team too easily allowed Liberia striker William Jebor an equaliser in the 35th.
Bafana's winner came as they piled on the pressure early in the second half, Mayambela stroking in after Percy Tau's cross was not dealt with by Lone Stars goalkeeper Tommy Songo.
The victory gives Bafana four points, which Liberia can still reach if they shock 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco in September in their last game. Bafana will, however, still go through on Caf’s head-to-head ruling from their results against the Liberians.
Bafana can also still reach seven points if they beat Morocco in their last qualifier at home in June. That match has become academic as both Bafana and the Atlas Lions, who won their first two matches against Bafana and Liberia, have already qualified for the finals to be played in Ivory Coast in January and February.
Broos started Tuesday’s match with his future hanging by a thread as defeat for Bafana could have seen him almost certainly fired by the South African Football Association, if he did not resign.
The coach behaved poorly after the match at Orlando, storming out before the final whistle after Mohammed Sangare’s 91st-minute equaliser and also refusing to take questions in the post-match press conference.
The wily 70-year-old schemer made five adventurous changes from the first game. A player he's barely played a match without before the game in Orlando, Nyiko Mobbie, returned to take Thapelo Morena's place at right-back. Morena was pushed into attack on the right-wing in the place of Themba Zwane.
Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela came in for Aubrey Modiba at left-back and Sphephelo Sithole was preferred over Luke le Roux to partner Teboho Mokoena in the middle of the park. Friday’s two-goal hero, Lyle Foster, had his place surprisingly taken by Lepasa and Mayambela replaced Bongokuhle Hlongwane in attack.
The changes may have contributed to Bafana taking longer to find each other on a synthetic surface that did not make things any easier for both sides. But Sithole's presence in midfield helped as he won a lot of possession.
Broos' changes worked in Bafana's all-important opening goal as Lepasa latched onto a pass by Morena, whose inclusion in midfield made a huge difference as he could also defend when Bafana were under attack.
But just as South Africa started to look in control they again took their eyes off the ball by allowing Lone Stars captain Jebor to take a shot from outside the area. Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams tried his best to save but the ball agonisingly slipped through his hands and rolled into the net.
Again Bafana were guilty of giving space to the shooter in front of the area, the same way they did in Orlando in Liberia's stoppage-time equaliser. '